LOS ANGELES: Pop diva Beyonce and sister Solange ran into a bit of trouble during a dance routine at Coachella festival.

Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend's dance off to "Get Me Bodied," accidentally dropped her and fell over herself.

The two ended up rolling on the stage laughing, before getting up and continuing with the set.

Beyonce told concertgoers, "Give it up for my sister!" The singer's fans posted on Twitter about the episode, expressing shock, amusement, and unwavering support for their favourite star.

During the set, Beyonce also included several wardrobe changes from last weekend's performance, such as pink instead of yellow sweatshirts.

She also reunited with Destiny's Child who wore glittery white numbers rather than the camouflage they donned last weekend.

Colombian singer J Balvin joined Beyonce on stage for "Mi Gente", a song they played without him last week.

However, Beyonce did not repeat her being the first black woman to headline Coachella quote.