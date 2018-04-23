LOS ANGELES: Rap king Eminem is celebrating 10 years of abstinence from alcohol and drugs.

The 45-year-old recording artiste, who has struggled with booze and substance abuse over the years, took to Instagram where he proudly announced a decade of staying clean.

"Celebrated my 10 years yesterday," Eminem wrote on April 21.

The "Not Afraid" hitmaker shared the pictured of a coin, which is given to Alcoholics Anonymous members when achieve a milestone in their journey, featured a Roman numeral X (meaning 10) engraved on it, along with words "service", "unity" and "recovery".

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007.

The Grammy-winning rapper checked himself into rehab in 2008 and started the 12-step programme.

In 2015, he opened up about his battles with addiction in an interview, wherein he revealed he overdosed on Valium and Vicodin pills that landed him in hospital eight years ago.