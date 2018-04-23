LOS ANGELES: Singer Shania Twain has apologised for her comments in a recent interview, in which she said she would have voted for current US President Donald Trump if she had the option.

The 52-year-old singer, who is a Canadian citizen, took to Twitter to clear the air, saying she was caught off guard by the question and said she did "not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President".

"I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President.

The question caught me off guard.

As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context.

"I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President," Twain said in a series of tweets.

The "Up!" singer, who was criticised for favouring Trump, one of the most controversial political leaders today, said her response does not reflect her "values".

"I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician.

"My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows," she said.

Twain had caused furore by saying had she been legible to vote in the US election, she would have supported Trump.

"I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bullsh*t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?" she had said in the interview.