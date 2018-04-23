LOS ANGELES: Josh Brolin's Thanos and Iron Man may be playing archnemesis in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War", but the actor says Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark is one of his favourite Marvel characters.

Brolin, who has been voicing the purple supervillain since the first "Avengers" film, believes no one can compliment Iron Man like Downey Jr.

"The first one, 'Iron Man,' is one of my favourites.

With Robert playing Tony Stark, there's no better marriage of character and actor," Brolin said in a statement.

Amid reports of RDJ dropping down the Iron Man armour, Brolin said the 53-year-old "just gets it, and it all spring boards from that.

So that was always a favourite of mine from being a great appreciator and cheerleader of Robert.

" The actor said his another favourite is "Infinity War" director-duo Joe and Anthony Russo's last venture "Captain America: Civil War" because there "was drama in it".

"There's a lot of friction, and yet there are all these relationships that you have the history of.

I was always trying to guess what he was going to do," he added.

Brolin believes Russo brothers bring a certain darkness to the genre which feeds the "exposition".

"There is a visceral, darker thing that they bring that is always kind of feeding the exposition.

And a lot of times this exposition can be fun, so there is a lot of humour that comes out of this," he said.

"Avengers: Infinity War" featuring Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian and Chris Pratt, film releases this Friday.