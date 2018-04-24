LOS ANGELES: Following references to historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in her explosive Coachella performance, Beyonce had pledged to donate USD 25,000 through her BeyGOOD foundation to four qualified students from Tuskegee University, Wilberforce University, Xavier University and Bethune-Cookman University.

And now search engine Google is teaming up with the pop icon to match her USD 100,000 grant for four more scholarships.

According to Billboard, the scholorships will benefit students from Texas Southern University, Morehouse College, Grambling State University and Fisk University.

"Partnering with organizations like Google.org in support of HBCUs is our way of elevating cultural touchstones that paint a clear picture of excellence and opportunity through diverse education.

"We challenge other businesses across the country to join us in this commitment to higher education and investment in the future," said Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Parkwood Entertainment, which houses BeyGOOD, said in a statement.