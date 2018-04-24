LOS ANGELES: Actor Macaulay Culkin says he steers clear of watching his "Home Alone" movies over Christmas holidays as he feels they are akin to "background radiation" for him around the festivities.

The 37-year-old actor, who shot to fame as a child artiste with the role of Kevin McAllister - an eight-year-old mistakenly left behind when his family flies to Paris for Christmas vacation.

In an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, Culkin told the host he remembered watching the film first time in years when the cast reunited for 15-year anniversary DVD commentary.

"I don't really watch them all that often. It's background radiation at Christmas time.

I've had people who want to sit down and watch it with me, which is both flattering and creepy.

"I'm remembering that day on set, like, how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch.

I can't watch it the same way other people can," he said.

'Tis may be the season of reboots and revivals in Hollywood, but the actor is not interested in doing the films all over again.

"No. Been there, done that already. I'm 37 now, Ok? Ok, mom?" Culkin joked with DeGeneres.

Culkin says being a public figure is a double-edged sword, which makes him avoid making appearances around Christmas.

"It's my season. It's Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year.

" The actor, who took a long break from films around 1994 after "Richie Rich", says he wanted to have a shot at normality.

"I was tired of it, to be honest.I did like 14 movies in six years or something like that. I was away from home a lot. I was away from school. I needed something else. It was great to be around people my own age for once. It was the smartest thing I could have possibly done was to take eight years off," he said.

He last appeared in 2015 film "Adam Green's Aladdin".

Culkin will next be seen in "Changeland".