LOS ANGELES: JK Rowling has revealed that actor Jessica Williams will play professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" sequel.

Professor Hicks teaches at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, America's equivalent of Hogwarts.

Rowling tweeted that the next "Fantastic Beasts" film, "The Crimes of Grindelwald", will only feature a "hint" of Lally, and that her true glory will be revealed in the third film.