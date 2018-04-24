LOS ANGELES: Quentin Tarantino has teased that his ninth film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", set against the Charles Manson Family murders that rocked the showbiz in the 1960s, is "probably the closest" to his cult hit "Pulp Fiction".

The 55-year-old director will reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio ("Django Unchained") and Brad Pitt ("Inglourious Basterds") in the film.

Tarantino, who was present with DiCaprio at Caesars Palace's Colosseum in Las Vegas, promised to turn Los Angeles into the "Hollywood of 1969", when the killings took place.

The movie is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family.

He likened "The Revenant" actor and Pitt's pairing as "the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford".

"It's very hush hush and top secret. But I can tell you that 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' takes place in 1969, at the height of the counterculture, hippy revolution and the height of new Hollywood.

Street by street, block by block, we'll transform Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969," Tarantino said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

DiCaprio, who plays an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, added he is pumped up to collaborate with Pitt.

"It's hard to speak about a film that we haven't done yet, but I'm incredibly excited. To work with Brad Pitt, and I think he's going to transport us. I'm a huge fan of 'Singin' in the Rain' - movies about Hollywood.

As an LA native, having read the script, it's one of the most amazing screenplays. We are going to do our best job to make it fantastic," he said. Pitt will play longtime stunt double to DiCaprio's character.

Margot Robbie, meanwhile, is being eyed for the role of Tate.

The film will release on August 19, 2019 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders.