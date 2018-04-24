LOS ANGELES: Actor Melisssa McCarthy has opened up about the time she realised she was earning less money than her male co-stars.

The 47-year-old actor said though she was initially dejected to see people who started off with her suddenly making "15 times" more than her but that did not made her lose control of her career.

"There were some jobs when I was paid what most (of my co-stars were).

And then people who climbed the ladder with me were suddenly making 15 times what I made.

"I was like, 'Wait, wait, wait. ' I thought, 'This is based on bullsh*t. This not based on anything factual to me.' I hated that feeling of not being in control and not being able to do anything about it.

I think that feeling is what keeps the fight in me," McCarthy told Glamour magazine.

The "Bridesmaids" actor said women need to stay persistent and demand a salary they deserve for their work.

"I think you have to play. It's like this: You can stay in a local theatre and work for the art of it, and that's great. Or you can say, 'I can make this my business.

' And if you want to do your business well, you'd better learn how to handle those negotiations, how and when to push, and when to lay off.

Having a say in something means as much to me as getting a fair price. I never want to lose my voice," she said.

McCarthy's comments come after several studios and production houses have been in the line of fire over pay disparity with Michelle Williams and Claire Foy being paid way less than their male counterparts for the film "All the Money in the World" and the Netflix series "The Crown", respectively.