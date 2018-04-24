LOS ANGELES: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has set February 24 as the date for next year's award ceremony.

The Academy is going back to its traditional spot of late February, after this year's Oscars were held on March 5.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the awards season will officially kick off from November 18, when it conducts annual Governors Awards.

The nomination process will start from January 7 and close a week later on January 14.

Nominations will be announced on January 22.

This year the nods were declared on January 23.

The final voting will only begin a week earlier on the calendar - from February 12 to February 19 - than the case that was this past season.

The annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon will take place on February 4, and its Scientific and Technical Awards will be held on February 9.