LOS ANGELES: Ansel Elgort says he is proud to be a part of today's generation that has sounded the bugle against sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood in the form of #MeToo campaign.

The 24-year-old actor-singer said though he has not faced harassment, it is unfortunate that several people had to deal with the misconduct throughout their careers.

"I'm glad that I'm young. I haven't really had to deal with this stuff. People who are older, their whole careers they've dealt with harassment. That sucks.

I'm proud to be part of a younger generation that's not putting up with that and is changing everything," Elgort told Variety.

"Men right now, we don't look to good.

I'm proud to be a young dude who can set a good example for men," the "Baby Driver" star added.

The #MeToo campaign that sparked off a debate in Hollywood late last year, had actors along with people from other walks of life share their stories of sexual abuse.

The reportage of multiple allegations of sexual harassment, including rape, against media mogul Harvey Weinstein last October, was touted as the "watershed moment" in the history of the entertainment industry.