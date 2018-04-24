NEW DELHI: After a mysterious teaser emerged in February, Sony Pictures has released a first full trailer of anti-hero spin-off Venom.

The science-thriller casts Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams and is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

The over two-and-a-half-minute trailer teaser opens with Hardy as a journalist pursuing a story on Dr. Carlton Drake, who is an evil scientist. After managing to enter his lab, he comes in contact with some weird things. When he heads back to his apartment, his transformation into an anti-hero begins.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter share the poster and the trailer as he wrote, "Tom Hardy as #Venom... Poster and Trailer of #Venom... 5 Oct 2018 release... Trailer link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wq_Gvv53lLw."

Directed by Ruben Fleischer of Zombieland and Gangster Squad, Venom is scheduled to release on October 5, 2018, in US theatres with international rollout commencing the same week.

It is produced by Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.