NEW YORK: Actress Allison Mack walked out of Brooklyn federal court after posting a $5 million bond and agreeing to stay under house arrest in California.



Lawyers for the "Smallville" actress-turned-alleged-cult leader have been in plea talks on the sex-trafficking and forced labour conspiracy charges against her.



Both sides agreed to allow Mack, 35, to be released while awaiting trial, and a judge then officially approved the deal, reports pagesix.com.



As part of the agreement, Mack has to wear a GPS ankle bracelet and not have contact with the cult's other members, who reportedly include Seagram's liquor heiress Clare Bronfman and India Oxenberg, the daughter of "Dynasty" star Catherine Oxenberg.



"Basically, avoid contact with anyone you know associated in any way with NXIVM. Do you understand?" Judge Viktor Pohorelsky asked Mack on Tuesday.



"Yes, your honour," Mack responded.



Mack's whereabouts will be monitored by California officials while she stays in her parents' Los Alamitos, California, home awaiting her next hearing, officials said.



She will only be allowed leave the house for pre-approved activities, including travelling to Manhattan to meet her lawyers or Brooklyn for court appearances.



Pohorelsky also forbade her from using the internet without approval.



Mack did not respond to reporters' questions as she walked out of court on Tuesday evening.



Mack's mother Melinda secured the $5 million bond using Mack's house in upstate Clifton Park, the family's Los Alamitos home and a retirement account, authorities said.



Mack and NXIVM leader Keith Raniere kept women as "slaves", prosecutors say.



Raniere was arrested in March, and Mack was arrested last week. Both have pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking.



Mack's next court date is May 3.