LOS ANGELES: Jason Statham has hinted at the possibility of "Meg 2" but said it depends on the performance of the original film.

The "Fate of the Furious" star battles a giant 75-foot shark in "The Meg", directed by Jon Turteltaub.

It is based on the 1997 science fiction book "Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten".

Statham, 50, told Entertainment Weekly, that if the film is a hit at the box office, there are plans to make a franchise out of the film.

"I think it's like anything in this day and age  if it makes money, there's obviously an appetite to make more money.

And if it doesn't do well, they'll soon sweep it under the carpet," Statham said.

"But that's the way Hollywood works.

Everyone tries to make a good film, and it lies in the hands of the audience.

People are the ultimate decider; the audience is the decider of whether anything gets to be a sequel or not," he added.

Also starring Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and Cliff Curtis, the film will release on August 30 this year.