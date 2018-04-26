LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Bradley Cooper will be honoured with the 32nd American Cinematheque Award.

The actor will receive the award during a gala on November 29 at the Beverly Hilton, reported Deadline.

The Hollywood organisation will honour Cooper for his achievements in film, which include three consecutive Oscar nominations for his roles in 2012's "Silver Linings Playbook" 2013's "American Hustle," and 2014's "American Sniper."

American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita called Cooper "the modern-day equivalent of movie stars of Hollywood's Golden Age " a leading man with the shapeshifting talents of a character actor."

The award established in 1986 goes to "an extraordinary filmmaker in the entertainment industry, who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion picture." Last year's honouree was Amy Adams.