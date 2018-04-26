LOS ANGELES: New Line Cinema is working on the movie adaptation of Stephen King's 1979 "The Long Walk".

The Warner Bros division last year adapted King's "It" as a blockbuster film.

Written by King under the pen name Richard Bachman, "The Long Walk" is set in a dystopian future America where 100 teenage boys are forced to participate in an annual walking contest under strict rules.

The gruelling race ends when only one walker is left alive.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, James Vanderbilt will write and produce the film for New Line.

Frank Darabont, who adapted "The Walking Dead" for television, previously acquired the rights to "The Long Walk".