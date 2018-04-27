Cardi B cancels tour dates due to pregnancy 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Cardi B has cancelled multiple shows until September due to her pregnancy.

In a video posted on her official Instagram page, the 25-year-old rapper announced that her performance at Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC will be her last performance till September because "shorty keep growing".

"I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality barely can breathe," she said in the video.

Cardi will be missing dates in Texas, Florida, Norway, and Ireland, as well as her performance at New York City's Panorama Festival in July.

On her official Twitter handle, Cardi said that though she is taking a break, she will keep recording features and new music.

"Okay, so I might be off from doing performances for a couple of months but in the meantime imma be working my a** off.

So many songs, features to do.

Working on a lot of deals I sign up for and most importantly nesting.

I'm already overwhelmed from the new work," she wrote.

Her comeback performance will be in support Bruno Mars' 24K Magic tour.

Cardi had announced her pregnancy last month during her performance on "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month.

She is currently in relationship with Migos rapper Offset.