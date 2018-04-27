Home Entertainment English

Cardi B cancels tour dates due to pregnancy 

On her official Twitter handle, Cardi said that though she is taking a break, she will keep recording features and new music.

Published: 27th April 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Cardi B

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Cardi B has cancelled multiple shows until September due to her pregnancy.

In a video posted on her official Instagram page, the 25-year-old rapper announced that her performance at Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC will be her last performance till September because "shorty keep growing".

"I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality barely can breathe," she said in the video.

Cardi will be missing dates in Texas, Florida, Norway, and Ireland, as well as her performance at New York City's Panorama Festival in July.

On her official Twitter handle, Cardi said that though she is taking a break, she will keep recording features and new music.

"Okay, so I might be off from doing performances for a couple of months but in the meantime imma be working my a** off.

So many songs, features to do.

Working on a lot of deals I sign up for and most importantly nesting.

I'm already overwhelmed from the new work," she wrote.

Her comeback performance will be in support Bruno Mars' 24K Magic tour.

Cardi had announced her pregnancy last month during her performance on "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month.

She is currently in relationship with Migos rapper Offset.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rapper Cardi B Instagram Broccoli City Festival Migos rapper Offset Bruno Mars 24K Magic tour
More from this section

Suffering from postpartum depression was a shock: Gwyneth Paltrow

Disney announces new animated series 'Star Wars Resistance' 

Michael Che, Colin Jost to host 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures