Disney announces new animated series 'Star Wars Resistance' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney Channel has announced a new "Star Wars" animated series.

Production on the series, titled "Star Wars Resistance", has started and it follows adventures of Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order, the studio said in a press release.

"Star Wars Resistance" will be a follow-up to "Star Wars: Rebels" and is set prior to the events of the JJ Abrams-directed film "The Force Awakens".

The voices of actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, who played the characters, Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, in "Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi", will also feature in the series as will the droid BB-8.

The voice cast also includes Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash, and Rachel Butera.

The series was created by Lucasfilm animation director Dave Filoni and executive-produced by Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman.

"The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," said Filoni.

"My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me.

There's a long history of high-speed racing in 'Star Wars', and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time," he added.

Star Wars Resistance will premiere this fall on Disney Channel, and later episodes will air on Disney XD.