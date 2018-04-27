Home Entertainment English

Disney announces new animated series 'Star Wars Resistance' 

"Star Wars Resistance" will be a follow-up to "Star Wars: Rebels" and is set prior to the events of the JJ Abrams-directed film "The Force Awakens".

Published: 27th April 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image Courtesy Twitter @starwars

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney Channel has announced a new "Star Wars" animated series.

Production on the series, titled "Star Wars Resistance", has started and it follows adventures of Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order, the studio said in a press release.

"Star Wars Resistance" will be a follow-up to "Star Wars: Rebels" and is set prior to the events of the JJ Abrams-directed film "The Force Awakens".

The voices of actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, who played the characters, Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, in "Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi", will also feature in the series as will the droid BB-8.

The voice cast also includes Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash, and Rachel Butera.

The series was created by Lucasfilm animation director Dave Filoni and executive-produced by Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman.

"The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," said Filoni.

"My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me.

There's a long history of high-speed racing in 'Star Wars', and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time," he added.

Star Wars Resistance will premiere this fall on Disney Channel, and later episodes will air on Disney XD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Disney Channel Star Wars Star Wars Resistance
More from this section

Cardi B cancels tour dates due to pregnancy 

Suffering from postpartum depression was a shock: Gwyneth Paltrow

Michael Che, Colin Jost to host 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures