Home Entertainment English

Filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' was 'bizarre', says Tom Holland

Tom Holland has said filming for the "Avengers: Infinity War", which features arguably the largest gathering of superheroes, felt like a "bizarre" experience.

Published: 27th April 2018 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Holland arrives at the world premiere of 'Avengers: Infinity War' on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. | AP

By PTI

LONDON: Tom Holland has said filming for the "Avengers: Infinity War", which features arguably the largest gathering of superheroes, felt like a "bizarre" experience.

"To be 21 and to get the chance to work with people like this is amazing," Holland said according to Contactmusic.

"It was just a real whirlwind to walk on set and see 30 of your favourite actors dressed up like superheroes, just having a coffee and hanging out. It was so bizarre," he added.

Holland reprises his role of Spider-Man in the new Marvel film, which also features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hollywood Avengers: Infinity War Tom Holland
More from this section

James Wan cut Jason Momoa's kids cameo from 'Aquaman', says actor

Chris Hemsworth doesn't understand Spanish

Marvel fans in Tamil Nadu excited and geared up for Avengers: Infinity War

IPL2018
Videos
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Modi-Jinping meeting: What Tibetan Parliament-in-exile members have to say
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
The disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures