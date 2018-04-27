COIMBATORE: Marvel’s most hyped movie, Avengers: Infinity War, is here and fans in Coimbatore

cannot wait a minute longer to catch the film. They share their excitement.

1) Seeni Balaji, IT Employee, calls himself the biggest Spiderman fan:

I was in class 5 when I first saw 'Spiderman'. Since then I have been a Marvel fan. I am taking a day off to watch this movie along with my friends. I am expecting a lot of emotions and action in this movie. But, I have a feeling that the movie will end abruptly as there’s another part.

2) Swathika Navaneethan, bio-medical engineer, says Groot is her spirit animal:

I am a big fan of Guardians of The Galaxy (GOTG). I am excited to see the Thor and GOTG interaction. I know the film has the biggest twist of all times but I don’t want any character to die.

3) Kaushik Balasubramaniam, doctor, feels he is a disciple of the god of mischief, Loki:

I have been waiting for 10 years for this movie. Every movie so far has been dropping hints for the bigger picture and it’s all going to be revealed in this movie. But at the same time, I am also sad

that this will be the end of the Marvel adventure.

4) Aswin Manogaran, freelance editor, believes Deadpool is lit:

Ever since the first Iron Man movie, they have been dropping hints and that has got me hooked. I’m really excited for this movie because more than 70 characters — heroes and villains — are going to come face-to-face. It is going to be an epic film to watch.

5) Mohamed Irshath, journalism student, a follower of Captain America:

It was only after watching Iron Man that I started following the Marvel series. I love the movies more than the comic. One thing I really like about Infinity Wars is that heroes are given as much as importance as the villains.

6) Uma Sudan, entrepreneur, thinks he can be Hulk’s sidekick:

I have waited so long for this movie. I am excited to see Captain America’s entry.

7) Aakash Selvan, photographer, loves Black Widow and Bruce Banner equally:

I’m a huge fan of Marvel comics. Many forget that the Marvel universe existed even before movies like Iron Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four and others. Infinity War has been a 10-year wait. I'm so excited about Captain America not being Captain America anymore. He becomes the nomad and I have a feeling that Iron Man is going to die. I'm preparing myself to accept his death.

8) Arvind Prakash, Engineering student, a fan theory ruminator and a post-credit nitpicker:

I have been waiting to see Thanos and Avengers fight from 2012. Apart from that, many other characters will be introduced in the movie and rumour has it that there will be a lot of changes towards the end of the movie. I can’t wait to know what they are.

9) Sruthi R Maliya, writer, Avengers movie buff:

The first Marvel movie I saw was Avengers, which I accept is a wrong move so I didn’t like it. But later I watch Thor: Ragnarok and that got me hooked. So, I went back and watched the Thor series. Now since the Infinity War is coming up am watching every single movie from the beginning and I love the franchise.

10) Elango Kumarasamy, marketing executive, can be cynical like Iron Man in times of need:

Thanos is the greatest Villan of all time. Right from the first part of Avengers, there has been a lot of hype about Thanos. In this movie, I want to see his power combined with the infinity stones. And I want to know where 'soul stone' is and how the heroes are going defend it.