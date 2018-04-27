Home Entertainment English

Michael Che, Colin Jost to host 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

Jost and Che, who host NBC's Saturday Night Live" spinoff "Weekend Update", will be the first hosting duo in 19 years and follow Stephen Colbert, who emceed the last year's awards ceremony.

Published: 27th April 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Anchor Colin Jost (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che have been announced as the host of 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

This year's TV awards show will be executive-produced by "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels and include "surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live", NBC said in a statement.

"NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year's Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver's seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of 'Saturday Night Live', I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment.

Jost and Che are Emmy-nominated co-head writers on "SNL" who began their tenure on "Weekend Update" in 2014.

A four-time WGA Award winner and recipient of a Peabody Award, Jost started at "SNL" as a writer in 2005 while Che joined the show in 2013.

The duo was named as a co-head writer on "SNL" in 2017.

"We're proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that's a real fact," Jost and Che said.

Nominations for the annual show will be announced on July 12 and the ceremony will air live on NBC on September 17.

