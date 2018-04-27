Suffering from postpartum depression was a shock: Gwyneth Paltrow

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Gwyneth Paltrow says suffering from postpartum depression after her second child, son Moses' birth had come as a shock to her.

The 45-year-old actor said that she was over the moon when her first kid, daughter Apple was born and she did not expect her to go into a "dark place" during her second pregnancy, People magazine reported.

"I think (it) was really shocking to me because I never thought that I would be a person who got post-natal depression.

"I was so euphoric when Apple was born, and I assumed it would happen with Mosey and it just it took a while. I really went into a dark place," Paltrow.

She was in conversation with her mother, actor Blythe Danner for the Goop podcast in an episode titled, 'Gwyneth x Blythe: On Mothers and Daughters'.

Paltrow has Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with former husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

They separated in 2016 after 13 years of marriage.