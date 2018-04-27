Swedish pop group Abba reunite after 35 years

Home Entertainment English

Swedish popular band ABBA

By IANS

STOCKHOLM: Swedish pop group Abba is reuniting after their split 35 years ago with two new songs.

One of the songs -- "I still have faith in you", is set for release in December.

It will be part of a "Virtual Abba" experience in collaboration with "American Idol" creator Simon Fuller. It will premiere, via digital versions of band members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, on NBC and ABC at the end of this year. 

There are no details as yet about the second song, reports variety.com.

In a statement, the band wrote: "The decision to go ahead with the exciting Abba avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio."

"So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience! We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good."

Abba are one of the most popular musical artists in history, having sold hundreds of millions of albums worldwide since their formation in Sweden 1972. 

While songwriters Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus continued to work together (including a musical, "Chess", with lyricist Tim Rice in 1984), the four members did not appear together publicly onstage again until 2016.

The virtual reality tour is scheduled to begin next year.

