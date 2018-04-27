Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie join 'David Copperfield'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British actors Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie have joined Dev Patel in the "The Personal History of David Copperfield".

The film takes a modern look at Charles Dickens' "The Personal History of David Copperfield" with Patel playing the titular character.

Armando Iannucci, best known for the films "In The Loop" and "The Death of Stalin", is directing the project from a script he co-penned with Simon Blackwell, reported Variety.

The details of characters of Laurie, 58, and Swinton, 57, are not known as of yet.

The cast also includes Aneurin Barnard, Ben Whishaw, Morfydd Clark, Anthony Welsh, and Rosalind Eleaza.

The novel, first published in 1850, follows the journey of Copperfield, who was modeled after Dickens himself, from impoverished childhood to becoming a successful author.

Iannucci is also producing the project along with Kevin Loader and production is expected to start in June in the United Kingdom.