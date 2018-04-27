Home Entertainment English

Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie join 'David Copperfield'

The film takes a modern look at Charles Dickens' "The Personal History of David Copperfield" with Patel playing the titular character.

Published: 27th April 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tilda Swinton | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British actors Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie have joined Dev Patel in the "The Personal History of David Copperfield".

The film takes a modern look at Charles Dickens' "The Personal History of David Copperfield" with Patel playing the titular character.

Armando Iannucci, best known for the films "In The Loop" and "The Death of Stalin", is directing the project from a script he co-penned with Simon Blackwell, reported Variety.

The details of characters of Laurie, 58, and Swinton, 57, are not known as of yet.

The cast also includes Aneurin Barnard, Ben Whishaw, Morfydd Clark, Anthony Welsh, and Rosalind Eleaza.

The novel, first published in 1850, follows the journey of Copperfield, who was modeled after Dickens himself, from impoverished childhood to becoming a successful author.

Iannucci is also producing the project along with Kevin Loader and production is expected to start in June in the United Kingdom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tilda Swinton Hugh Laurie Dev Patel The Personal History of David Copperfield Charles Dickens
More from this section

Swedish pop group Abba reunite after 35 years

Cinematographer Rachel Morrison to receive AFI's Franklin J Schaffner Alumni Medal

From caricatures to layered characters, superheroes come of age 

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures