Amy Schumer hospitalised with 'horrible' kidney infection

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Amy Schumer has revealed that she has been hospitalised for five days with a "horrible kidney infection".

The "Trainwreck" star shared the news in an Instagram post along with photos that show the actor lying in a hospital bed and hooked up to an IV.

"I was hospitalised for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of 'I Feel Pretty' and my doctors have told me that's a no-go.

"I'm really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first," Schumer wrote while thanking her husband Chris Fischer, sister and nurses for their support.

In one of the photos, Fischer can be seen holding her hand as she lays in her hospital bed while in another he is sitting in by her side.

"I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It's sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too," she added.

Schumer recently starred in "I Feel Pretty" from debutante directors Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. The recently-released film follows an insecure woman who, after suffering a head injury, gains extreme self-confidence and believes she is considerably attractive.