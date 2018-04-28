Home Entertainment English

'Avengers: Infinity War' registers year's biggest opening in India with Rs 40 crores

According to the makers, the film, which boasts of the largest gathering of superheroes, registered the biggest day one opening ever for a Hollywood movie in India.

Published: 28th April 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Avengers: Infinity War

By PTI

MUMBAI: Marvel Studio's latest offering "Avengers: Infinity War" has become 2018's highest earner in India till date with its gross box office collections of Rs 40.13 crore.

"'Avengers: Infinity War' is on its way to become a cinematic milestone.

The euphoria and the reactions from fans across has been stupendous and this is just the beginning," Bikram Duggal, Executive Director & Head Studios and CMO, Disney India, said in a statement.

The net box office collections of the film, which released in India yesterday, stand at Rs 31.3 crore.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film saw the superheroes battle it out against supervillain Thanos, who hopes to possess all the Infinity Stones in order to restore balance in the universe.

"Avengers: Infinity War" stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.

TAGS
mark ruffalo Avengers: Infinity War Robert Downey Jr Chris Evans Marvel Studio
