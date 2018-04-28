Guillermo del Toro to produce 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Guillermo del Toro is on board to produce the film adaptation of "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark".

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has also co-written the script from which Andre Ovredal will direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project, based on Alvin Schwartz's internationally best-selling book series, will be co-financed by CBS Films and Entertainment One.

Daniel Hageman and Kevin Hageman, whose writing credits include "The Lego Movie" and "Hotel Transylvania", have adapted the script along with del Toro.

The film follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.

"Scary Sories to Tell in the Dark" will be shot in Toronto this summer. Sean Daniel, Elizabeth Grave, Jason F Brown and J Miles Dale will also produce.