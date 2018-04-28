Home Entertainment English

Guillermo del Toro to produce 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'

Del Toro is known for his work in 'The Shape of Water', for which he received the Best Director Oscar this year.

Guillermo del Toro received the Best Director Oscar for 'The Shape of Water'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Guillermo del Toro is on board to produce the film adaptation of "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark".

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has also co-written the script from which Andre Ovredal will direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project, based on Alvin Schwartz's internationally best-selling book series, will be co-financed by CBS Films and Entertainment One.

Daniel Hageman and Kevin Hageman, whose writing credits include "The Lego Movie" and "Hotel Transylvania", have adapted the script along with del Toro.

The film follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.

"Scary Sories to Tell in the Dark" will be shot in Toronto this summer. Sean Daniel, Elizabeth Grave, Jason F Brown and J Miles Dale will also produce.

