Home Entertainment English

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, wife Aja part ways after seven years

Imagine Dragons' lead vocalist Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman are separating after seven years of marriage.

Published: 28th April 2018 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dan Reynolds. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Imagine Dragons' lead vocalist Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman are separating after seven years of marriage.

The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, and we will continue to co-parent them with all our love," Reynolds tweeted.

The "Thunder" singer also requested respect "our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family".

Reynolds and Volkman married on March 5, 2011 and share three daughters - Arrow (six), and twin girls Gia and Coco (one).

Volkman, 31, took to Instagram to tend to the news of their divorce, saying she is grateful for the night they "met in a casino when our dreams were big and full of optimism".

"I've been hesitant to release any sort of statement about our marriage. All I can say is that I am so grateful to have these three girls. I am grateful for all the abundance I have experienced in my life with Dan," she wrote on social media. The former couple also released an EP in 2011, titled 'Egyptian - EP' as a duo under the moniker Egyptian.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dan Reynolds Aja Volkman Imagine Dragons
More from this section

Will 'never' share my children's photos online, says Jennifer Garner

'Stranger Things 3' commences production, teases Netflix in new video

Jude Law, Carrie Coon to Star in Sean Durkin’s 'The Nest'

IPL2018
Videos
Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. (Photo | Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor speaks on Saif Ali Khan's support post Taimur's birth
Iniesta deserved the Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018