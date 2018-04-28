Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, wife Aja part ways after seven years

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Imagine Dragons' lead vocalist Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman are separating after seven years of marriage.

The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, and we will continue to co-parent them with all our love," Reynolds tweeted.

The "Thunder" singer also requested respect "our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family".

Reynolds and Volkman married on March 5, 2011 and share three daughters - Arrow (six), and twin girls Gia and Coco (one).

Volkman, 31, took to Instagram to tend to the news of their divorce, saying she is grateful for the night they "met in a casino when our dreams were big and full of optimism".

"I've been hesitant to release any sort of statement about our marriage. All I can say is that I am so grateful to have these three girls. I am grateful for all the abundance I have experienced in my life with Dan," she wrote on social media. The former couple also released an EP in 2011, titled 'Egyptian - EP' as a duo under the moniker Egyptian.