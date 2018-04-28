Home Entertainment English

Jude Law, Carrie Coon to Star in Sean Durkin’s 'The Nest'

Published: 28th April 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jude Law | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Jude Law and Carrie Coon are all set to star in Sean Durkin's psychological drama "The Nest".

Durkin, who is returning as director after seven years, has also penned the film script, Variety reported.

He last directed the 2011 cult drama "Martha Marcy May Marlene", starring Elisabeth Olsen and Sarah Paulson.

Law, 45, will play Rory, an ambitious British entrepreneur who brings his American wife (Coon) and children with him to England on the hunt for new business opportunities.

Swapping the suburban US for archaic '80s Britain, they aim to live beyond their means in an English manor house.

The isolation pushes the family further apart and plunges them all into self-destructive cycles, with no one sure that their relationships will survive.

The project is backed by FilmNation Entertainment and BBC Films with co-producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Films.

