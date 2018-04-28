Home Entertainment English

Michelle Pfeiffer joins 'Maleficent' sequel

The 59-year-old actor will play a queen in the film, which centres on the 'Sleeping Beauty' antagonist.

Published: 28th April 2018

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Michelle Pfeiffer is all set to join Angelina Jolie in the sequel to "Maleficient".

The 59-year-old actor will play a queen in the film, which centres on the 'Sleeping Beauty' antagonist, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pfeiffer joins another new entrant Ed Skrein, who will portray the antagonist in the sequel to 2014 film. Besides Jolie, Elle Fanning is set to return for the follow-up, which will be directed by Joachim Ronning.

The plot details are yet to be disclosed and it is currently unclear if the sequel will pick up from where the original left off.

Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton are penning the screenplay. Joe Roth will produce the film.

