Home Entertainment English

'Stranger Things 3' commences production, teases Netflix in new video

The streaming giant released a teaser video where cast members are seen coming together for the first table read of the new spell.

Published: 28th April 2018 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Stranger Things' Season 02. (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has announced the production on the third season of its popular series "Stranger Things" has begun.

The streaming giant released a teaser video where cast members are seen coming together for the first table read of the new spell.

"On April 20, 2018, old friends came together and a few strangers came together to start a new adventure," the video showed.

The principle cast of the hugely popular retro-inspired sci-fi show -- Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder -- are returning for the new season.

They will be joined by new entrants Maya Hawke, Jake Busey and Cary Elwes in the new season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Netflix Stranger Things
More from this section

Jude Law, Carrie Coon to Star in Sean Durkin’s 'The Nest'

Swedish pop group Abba reunite after 35 years

Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie join 'David Copperfield'

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures