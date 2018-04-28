'Stranger Things 3' commences production, teases Netflix in new video

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has announced the production on the third season of its popular series "Stranger Things" has begun.

The streaming giant released a teaser video where cast members are seen coming together for the first table read of the new spell.

"On April 20, 2018, old friends came together and a few strangers came together to start a new adventure," the video showed.

The principle cast of the hugely popular retro-inspired sci-fi show -- Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder -- are returning for the new season.

They will be joined by new entrants Maya Hawke, Jake Busey and Cary Elwes in the new season.