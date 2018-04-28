Home Entertainment English

Will 'never' share my children's photos online, says Jennifer Garner

Actor Jennifer Garner is against the idea of sharing her children's pictures on social media and she has said she will never indulge in it.

Jennifer Garner

By PTI

The 46-year-old actor, who shares three kids -- Violet (12), Seraphina (nine) and Samuel (six) -- with ex-husband Ben Affleck, said she fights for her family's privacy as she wants to keep her children away from the Hollywood spotlight.

"Well, I would never share my kids. That's a pretty big roadblock right there....I've fought too hard for their privacy personally that it feels weird," Garner told E! Online.

The actor, however, admitted she "loves" seeing photographs of other celebrities' children on the Internet.

 

