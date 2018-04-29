'Around the World in 80 Days' director Michael Anderson dies at 98 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British director Michael Anderson, best known for his films "Around the World in 80 Days" and "Logan's Run", has died.

He was 98.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker died on Wednesday in Vancouver, a spokesperson for his family told the Hollywood Reporter.

Anderson's career began in the '40s as an assistant director before he joined the Royal Signal Corps during the war.

After he was discharged, he signed a contract with Associated British Picture Corporation.

He directed five films for them.

His third film, 1955's "The Dam Busters," starring Richard Todd, was the biggest film of the year for Britain at the box office.

The film will be presented at the Royal Albert Hall in London and simulcast into 400 theatres throughout the UK on May 17 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Royal Air Force's most daring operation of World War II.

Anderson was roped in to direct "Around the World in 80 Days" after the original choice John Farrow left the project due to differences with producer Mike Todd.

Anderson also received a Golden Globe nod in addition to his Oscar nomination for his work in the film, which won best picture in 1956.

The film starred David Niven, Shirley Maclaine, Robert Newton and Cantinflas, with cameo appearances by other well-known names, including Marlene Dietrich, Frank Sinatra, Buster Keaton, Red Skelton, and Edward R.Murrow.

His next big film was "Logan's Run", which debuted in 1976 as one of the most expensive projects of the year and earned USD 50 million at the box office for Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

The film starred Michael York, Jenny Agutter, Richard Jordan, Roscoe Lee Browne, Farrah Fawcett, and Peter Ustinov and won a Special Academy Award for its innovative special effects.

Anderson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Adrianne Ellis, and his stepchildren, actor Laurie Holden, Christopher Holden, and his namesake, Michael Anderson, Jr.