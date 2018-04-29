Home Entertainment English

'Around the World in 80 Days' director Michael Anderson dies at 98

Anderson's autobiography, titled "Directed by…", is soon to be published. 

Published: 29th April 2018 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Anderson. (Photo: YouTube)

By IANS

VANCOUVER: British director Michael Anderson, who received an Oscar nomination for "Around the World in 80 Days" and later helmed the cult sci-fi classic "Logans Run", has died. He was 98.

Anderson, who also demonstrated a command of war films by directing "The Dam Busters" (1955), "The Yangtse Incident" (1957) and "Operation Crossbow" (1965), died on Wednesday in Vancouver, a spokeswoman for his family said, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

His stepdaughter, Laurie Holden, has appeared as recurring characters on TV series such as "The X-Files", "The Shield", "The Walking Dead" and "The Americans".

Anderson is also survived by his third wife, actress Adrianne Ellis.

Two of his sons followed him into show business: character actor Michael Anderson Jr. played the brother of John Wayne and Dean Martin in "The Sons of Katie Elder" (1965) and Doc in "Logan's Run", and David Anderson, served as an assistant director on three James Bond films.

Anderson's autobiography, titled "Directed by…", is soon to be published. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Anderson
More from this section

Mayim Bialik felt 'mopey' trying on wedding dresses on 'The Big Bang Theory' 

Henry Cavill has 'desire' for 'Man of Steel 2' 

'Around the World in 80 Days' director Michael Anderson dies at 98 

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple