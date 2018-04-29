Home Entertainment English

Mayim Bialik felt 'mopey' trying on wedding dresses on 'The Big Bang Theory' 

Mayim Bialik says she went through a range of emotions from - "uncomfortable" to "complex" when she had to try on wedding trousseaus as her character Amy Farrah Fowler for "The Big Bang Theory".

Published: 29th April 2018 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

US actresses Mayim Bialik, right, and Melissa Rauch attend the "The Big Bang Theory" Photocall during the 2012 Monte Carlo Television Festival (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau).

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Mayim Bialik says she went through a range of emotions from - "uncomfortable" to "complex" when she had to try on wedding trousseaus as her character Amy Farrah Fowler for "The Big Bang Theory".

The 42-year-old actor, who is a divorced mother of two sons, said going in to choose her on-screen D-day gown brought back some memories that made her feel "mopey".

"Trying on wedding dresses as Amy meant that real-life Mayim had to try on traditional wedding dresses and that's hard for me....Me in this dress draws all sorts of bride-related attention to me. I don't know that I want that because I'm divorced," Bialik said in her blog.

The actor's video, titled 'Big Bang Theory: Wedding Dress Shopping and Emotions', comes after she shot for the scene in which Amy is choosing her gown for her wedding with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

Bialik was married to Michael Stone for nine years and the couple parted ways in 2012.

They share sons Miles, 13 and Frederick, 10, together.

In the video, she, however, added that she "actually liked the way she looked" in the dresses, especially the "frilly ones".

The actor wondered whether people near and dear ones will start asking her about the experience and whether it will prompt her to wish that she were married again.

"This leads to a most complicated set of feelings," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayim Bialik Amy Farrah The Big Bang Theory
More from this section

Henry Cavill has 'desire' for 'Man of Steel 2' 

'Around the World in 80 Days' director Michael Anderson dies at 98 

Custody: The French domestic abuse thriller which is terrifying US audiences

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple