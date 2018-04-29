Mayim Bialik felt 'mopey' trying on wedding dresses on 'The Big Bang Theory' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Mayim Bialik says she went through a range of emotions from - "uncomfortable" to "complex" when she had to try on wedding trousseaus as her character Amy Farrah Fowler for "The Big Bang Theory".

The 42-year-old actor, who is a divorced mother of two sons, said going in to choose her on-screen D-day gown brought back some memories that made her feel "mopey".

"Trying on wedding dresses as Amy meant that real-life Mayim had to try on traditional wedding dresses and that's hard for me....Me in this dress draws all sorts of bride-related attention to me. I don't know that I want that because I'm divorced," Bialik said in her blog.

The actor's video, titled 'Big Bang Theory: Wedding Dress Shopping and Emotions', comes after she shot for the scene in which Amy is choosing her gown for her wedding with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

Bialik was married to Michael Stone for nine years and the couple parted ways in 2012.

They share sons Miles, 13 and Frederick, 10, together.

In the video, she, however, added that she "actually liked the way she looked" in the dresses, especially the "frilly ones".

The actor wondered whether people near and dear ones will start asking her about the experience and whether it will prompt her to wish that she were married again.

"This leads to a most complicated set of feelings," she said.