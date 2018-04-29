Home Entertainment English

Robin Williams' calls helped Steven Spielberg get through 'Schindler's List' shoot 

Williams committed suicide on August 11, 2014.

Published: 29th April 2018 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Winner of five Grammys, four Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Emmys, and an Oscar - Robin Williams was born on July 21, 1951. (Photo | Facebook/Robin Williams Memorial)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg has revealed he heavily depended on actor Robin Williams during the shooting of Holocaust drama, "Schindler's List" in the winter of Poland.

The 71-year-old director, who became friends with Williams after working together in 1991 film "Hook", said he would rely on the episodes of "Saturday Night Live" and weekly phone calls by the late actor to deal with the catharsis of the Oscar-winning period film, USA Today reported.

"Robin knew what I was going through, and once a week, Robin would call me on schedule and he would do 15 minutes of stand-up on the phone, and I would laugh hysterically, because I had to release so much.

"But the way Robin is on the telephone, he'd always hang up on the loudest, best laugh you'd give him.

He'd never say goodbye, just hang up on the biggest laugh," Spielberg said.

The director was speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival's 25th anniversary screening of the movie here.

The film went on to win an Oscar for Best Picture and a directing award for Spielberg at the 1994 ceremony.

Williams committed suicide on August 11, 2014.

His autopsy reports revealed he was suffering from depression and anxiety.

Spielberg earlier said he felt "resentment and anger" while filming "Schindler's List" and "Jurassic Park" as shooting for the movies simultaneously was emotionally exhausting for him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg Steven Spielberg Robin Williams Schindler's List Hook
More from this section

'Around the World in 80 Days' director Michael Anderson dies at 98

Mayim Bialik felt 'mopey' trying on wedding dresses on 'The Big Bang Theory' 

Henry Cavill has 'desire' for 'Man of Steel 2' 

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple