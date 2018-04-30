'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds congratulates 'Avengers: Infinity War' team, shares funny rejection letter

By PTI
LOS ANGELES: In a hilarious gag, Ryan Reynolds revealed that his on-screen alter ego Deadpool had received a rejection letter from the Avengers when he had written to Tony Stark six years ago requesting a place in the army of Marvel superheroes.
The 41-year-old actor congratulated the team of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Instagram after the bumper box office run of the movie in its opening weekend.
Known for his classic dead-pan humour, Reynolds shared a photograph of a letter dated April 14, 2012 that he received from Stark Industries - headed by Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr in the films.
The rejection letter carried the subject line: 'Re: Joining the Avengers' with a signature sarcastic reply signed by Tony that read, "No.
Absolutely not.
Go.
Bother Prof X.
No."
Reynolds captioned the picture: "From a guy who never knows when to quit, I'm glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers."
Chris Hemsworth, who stars as Thor in the Avengers films, commented on the picture, "Thank you mate!" "Deadpool 2", which is also a Marvel Comics Universe property, is slated to be released on May 18.
Reynolds' character, an antihero mutant, has till now been confined to Fox's "X-Men"-based franchise due to licensing issues.
Things may take a turn with Disney's recent deal to acquire Fox's assets.