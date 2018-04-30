'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds congratulates 'Avengers: Infinity War' team, shares funny rejection letter

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: In a hilarious gag, Ryan Reynolds revealed that his on-screen alter ego Deadpool had received a rejection letter from the Avengers when he had written to Tony Stark six years ago requesting a place in the army of Marvel superheroes.

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

The 41-year-old actor congratulated the team of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Instagram after the bumper box office run of the movie in its opening weekend.

Known for his classic dead-pan humour, Reynolds shared a photograph of a letter dated April 14, 2012 that he received from Stark Industries - headed by Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr in the films.

The rejection letter carried the subject line: 'Re: Joining the Avengers' with a signature sarcastic reply signed by Tony that read, "No.

Absolutely not.

Go.

Bother Prof X.

No."

Reynolds captioned the picture: "From a guy who never knows when to quit, I'm glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers."

Chris Hemsworth, who stars as Thor in the Avengers films, commented on the picture, "Thank you mate!" "Deadpool 2", which is also a Marvel Comics Universe property, is slated to be released on May 18.

Reynolds' character, an antihero mutant, has till now been confined to Fox's "X-Men"-based franchise due to licensing issues.

Deadpool 2. Because you never get a third chance to make a second impression. Get your tickets at https://t.co/dO1jDjpFpy pic.twitter.com/TIiJxlkkiF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 19, 2018

Things may take a turn with Disney's recent deal to acquire Fox's assets.