Kanye West wants to 'forgive and stop hating' his late mother's plastic surgeon

Post-operation factors such as pain control medication and her chest being bandaged tightly, which could have affected her breathing, were also mentioned in Kanye's mother's autopsy report.

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Kanye West wants to "forgive and stop hating" his late mother's surgeon.

"This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my mom's final surgery. Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating," Kanye said in a text exchange with a friend that he shared on Twitter, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Adams was found to not be responsible for Donda's death as the autopsy revealed she passed away from a pre-existing coronary artery disease. 

However, post-operation factors such as pain control medication and her chest being bandaged tightly, which could have affected her breathing, were also mentioned.

Meanwhile, Kanye previously opened up about how he felt responsible for his mother's death.

Asked what he had to sacrifice for his fame and success, he said: "My mom. If I had never moved to Los Angeles, she'd be alive. I don't want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears."

