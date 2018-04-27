Home Entertainment English

Kevin Bacon announces cancellation of 'Tremors' TV reboot 

The 59-year-old actor, who was going to reprise his role of Valentine "Val" McKee in the revival project, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Published: 30th April 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon (photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Bacon has revealed that the TV reboot of his 1990 feature film, "Tremors" is not moving forward.

The 59-year-old actor, who was going to reprise his role of Valentine "Val" McKee in the revival project, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

"#Tremors Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality.

Although we made a fantastic pilot, (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward.

"Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard.

And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!" Bacon wrote, who was also attached as executive producer.

Syfy, the NBCUniversal-owned cable network has passed on TV follow-up that was to be set 25 years after the events in the film.

The horror film centred on a repairman (Bacon) and his friend who uncover several mysterious deaths in their small desert town of Perfection, Nevada, only to discover a group of giant, worm-like monsters who eat human flesh below the surface.

How the group fights out to survive is the plot of the movie.

In 2003, Syfy first attempted a TV remake with "Tremors: The Series", which was cancelled after one 13-episode season.

A second small-screen adaptation was announced three years ago but failed to land a network.

The reboot, which was announced last year, was also supposed to feature Emily Tremaine, Megan Ketch and Shiloh Fernandez.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin Bacon Tremors
More from this section

636 episodes and counting: 'The Simpsons' now longest-running scripted TV show in US history

Kanye West wants to 'forgive and stop hating' his late mother's plastic surgeon

Sting, Shaggy's album '44/876' was 'a happy accident'

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season