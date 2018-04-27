Kevin Bacon announces cancellation of 'Tremors' TV reboot 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Bacon has revealed that the TV reboot of his 1990 feature film, "Tremors" is not moving forward.

The 59-year-old actor, who was going to reprise his role of Valentine "Val" McKee in the revival project, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

"#Tremors Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality.

Although we made a fantastic pilot, (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward.

"Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard.

And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!" Bacon wrote, who was also attached as executive producer.

Syfy, the NBCUniversal-owned cable network has passed on TV follow-up that was to be set 25 years after the events in the film.

The horror film centred on a repairman (Bacon) and his friend who uncover several mysterious deaths in their small desert town of Perfection, Nevada, only to discover a group of giant, worm-like monsters who eat human flesh below the surface.

How the group fights out to survive is the plot of the movie.

In 2003, Syfy first attempted a TV remake with "Tremors: The Series", which was cancelled after one 13-episode season.

A second small-screen adaptation was announced three years ago but failed to land a network.

The reboot, which was announced last year, was also supposed to feature Emily Tremaine, Megan Ketch and Shiloh Fernandez.