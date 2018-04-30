Pitbull announces 2019 tour with his life coach Tony Robbins​

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pitbull has announced that he will be embarking on a motivational tour with his life coach, Tony Robbins next year.

The 37-year-old rapper revealed he wants to inspire audiences across the world and his childhood hero, Robbins, will be a part of his trek in 2019.

"My mother looked at him as a hero (when I was about 10-years-old)," Pitbull told Billboard in an interview.

He said that as he became a recording artiste, he had a chance to meet Robbins and they eventually became friends.

Pitbull added his new music "The Roof Is on Fire" will not be advertised on platforms like Spotify as the rapper wants the track to be discovered by audiences like it used to be during the pre-Internet times.

"I even told (my) team not to register it. I'm just being a revolutionary to wake everybody else. Music brings everybody together," he added.