Sting, Shaggy's album '44/876' was 'a happy accident'

Published: 30th April 2018 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sting (right) and Shaggy (left) - Twitter Photo

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Sting has revealed his collaboration with Shaggy on album '44/876', was "a happy accident".

The two artistes became friends when the "Oh Carolina" hitmaker joined the former Police rocker on stage to rap on his hit "Roxanne".

Then, Shaggy, 44, went on to send Sting a song called "Don't Make Me Wait", which took them into the studio -- initially to work on a Sting record but it soon graduated into a collective effort.

"We then started working on an album which was supposed to be mine," Sting, 66, told HELLO! magazine.

Shaggy, 49, added: "But I jumped on every song."

Sting continued: "It's a conversation between two people from different cultures and it is based on mutual affection and I think the joy comes off the tracks. It's a happy accident."

The album released on April 20.

But the "Message in a Bottle" hitmaker said their partnership will not go beyond one album and a tour.

"This was great fun to make but we did it because we wanted to surprise people. We've done that so it wouldn't be a surprise next time. But the tour is going to be great fun," Sting said.

