Home Entertainment English

Actor Ella Purnell shuns beauty routine

Purnell can currently be seen portraying waitress Tess in "Sweetbitter".

Published: 01st August 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Ella Purnell. (Photo | Associated Press)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ella Purnell says she does not have a beauty routine, but she is done with "trying to project perfection".

"You want to project an image that you are perfect and people ask, 'What are your beauty secrets?' You want to come up with these great, amazing routines, but really, I barely take my make-up off at night," Purnell said.

"I am done with trying to project perfection. it's refreshing to be like, 'I do not know, I'll let you know when I figure it out!' There's a pressure for young actors and actresses to be working all the time and to stay relevant so when it comes to interviews you have to stand for something. Everyone's got a thing and I am still figuring out what is my thing?"

On the work front, Purnell can currently be seen portraying waitress Tess in "Sweetbitter" and has found working on the show "therapeutic" because she can identify with her character's feelings, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It been very therapeutic and at this age, you actually don't have to reach that far to play 'lost' because I think we all have hat there somewhere inside us," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ella Purnell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century