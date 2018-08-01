Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez to receive 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award'

Apart from receiving the coveted award, the 'On the Floor' singer will also perform live for the first time at the awards since 2001.

Published: 01st August 2018 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C. : Hollywood actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is all set to receive the 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award' at the prestigious 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

Apart from receiving the coveted award, the 'On the Floor' singer will also perform live for the first time at the awards since 2001, reported Variety.

She has also been nominated for her recent song 'Dinero'.

JLo holds the record of selling over 80 million records worldwide along with three numero uno albums in her list of accomplishments.

The previous winners of this much sought after Vanguard award include the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Beyonce to name a few.

She holds the distinct record of becoming the first woman to have a number one album and a film in the same week after releasing her second album 'J. Lo' and movie 'The Wedding Planner'.

The award is presented to music performers in accordance with their accomplishments in the music and film industry. It was renamed in 1991 in honour of Pop king Michael Jackson. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century