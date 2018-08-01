Jennifer Lopez to receive 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award'

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C. : Hollywood actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is all set to receive the 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award' at the prestigious 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

Apart from receiving the coveted award, the 'On the Floor' singer will also perform live for the first time at the awards since 2001, reported Variety.

She has also been nominated for her recent song 'Dinero'.

JLo holds the record of selling over 80 million records worldwide along with three numero uno albums in her list of accomplishments.

The previous winners of this much sought after Vanguard award include the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Beyonce to name a few.

She holds the distinct record of becoming the first woman to have a number one album and a film in the same week after releasing her second album 'J. Lo' and movie 'The Wedding Planner'.

The award is presented to music performers in accordance with their accomplishments in the music and film industry. It was renamed in 1991 in honour of Pop king Michael Jackson. (ANI)