By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian says she is not enjoying her new short hair because it does not make her feel "sexy".



On her Snapchat account, Kim said: "So what do you guys think of my short hair? I'm so annoyed that I cut it. I just feel cutesy in it, like cute, no not sexy. I don't feel sexy in short hair, I feel sexy with long hair. It's cute."



She later took to her Twitter account the vent about her bob, writing: "Wait I miss my long hair."