Kylie Jenner now has her custom Instagram filter

By PTI

NEW YORK: Cosmetic mogul Kylie Jenner now has her own Instagram filter to her credit.

The app provides seven of Kylie Cosmetics's most popular Lip Kit shades - Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz.

The fans of the 20-year-old reality TV star can now go to the app's front-facing camera and take it for a virtual test drive.

The filter will also add false lashes, contouring and a softly flattering blur to the user's face.

She was recently declared the "the youngest-ever self-made billionaire ever - male or female" by Forbes magazine, an announcement that got her more brickbats than bouquets.

The publication had described Jenner as USD 900 million Cosmetics Queen.