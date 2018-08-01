Home Entertainment English

Mel Gibson, Colin Farrell to star in 'War Pigs'

The project will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian along with Avi Lerner and Matt Berenson.

Published: 01st August 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mel Gibson (pPhoto | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Mel Gibson and Colin Farrell are all set to star in the action film "War Pigs".

To be directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film is set around the World War II and follows a group of ex-marines who team up to get revenge on a drug cartel that murdered one of their friends and stole their drug money.

Gibson, 62, will play The Pastor while Farrell, 42, will portray Drex in the film whose script has been penned by Nick Ball and John Niven, reported Deadline.

The project will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian along with Avi Lerner and Matt Berenson.

Gibson, meanwhile, is all set to direct World War II action film "Destroyer", featuring Mark Walhberg in the lead.

Farrell will be next seen in Steve McQueen's "Widows" and the Tim Burton-directed "Dumbo".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mel Gibson Colin Farrell War Pigs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century