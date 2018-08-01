Mel Gibson, Colin Farrell to star in 'War Pigs'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Mel Gibson and Colin Farrell are all set to star in the action film "War Pigs".

To be directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film is set around the World War II and follows a group of ex-marines who team up to get revenge on a drug cartel that murdered one of their friends and stole their drug money.

Gibson, 62, will play The Pastor while Farrell, 42, will portray Drex in the film whose script has been penned by Nick Ball and John Niven, reported Deadline.

The project will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian along with Avi Lerner and Matt Berenson.

Gibson, meanwhile, is all set to direct World War II action film "Destroyer", featuring Mark Walhberg in the lead.

Farrell will be next seen in Steve McQueen's "Widows" and the Tim Burton-directed "Dumbo".