Millie Bobby Brown splits with singer beau

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Millie Bobby Brown, 14, has announced that she and her boyfriend, singer Jacob Sartorius, 15, have split.

The "Stranger Things" star took to Instagram to reveal her break-up, reports pagesix.com.

Brown said it was a mutual decision and they remain friends.

The "Hooked on a Feeling" singer shared his thoughts about the break-up on his Instagram page: "The decision with Mills was completely mutual and we are both happy and remain friends."

Brown and Sartorius made their relationship public in February with a Valentine's Day post on social media but were rumoured to be dating since last December.

Both Brown and Sartorius have unfollowed each other on Instagram.