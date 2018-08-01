Netflix won't air documentary on controversial Louis Farrakhan

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has clarified that a documentary on controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan will not be released on its platform.

The documentary, titled "My Life's Journey Through Music", was reported to be on the list of films coming to the streaming service in August.

However, Netflix said the film will not be available on its platform and blamed the gaffe on "an internal miscommunication".

"This film will not be released on Netflix," the company said in a statement, obtained by Variety.

"Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not.

We apologize for any confusion this has caused," it added.

Farrakhan had tweeted about film's debut on the platform.

"As-Salaam Alaikum! I am looking forward to your thoughts after you watch my documentary 'My Life's Journey Through Music' on Netflix.

It will be premiering on August 1st," he had tweeted.

Farrakhan is considered a controversial in the US and his detractors have called his political views as racist and anti-Semitic.

Earlier this year, he lost his verified status on Twitter after he posted a video warning about "the Satanic Jew".