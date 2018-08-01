Home Entertainment English

When Chrissy Teigen felt jealous of husband John Legend's co-star

The model shared the incident of her meltdown by posting about it on Twitter.

Published: 01st August 2018

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend(Photo | Facebook @johnlegend)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Model and author Chrissy Teigen says she had a "jealousy-fuelled meltdown" on the set of her husband John Legend's music video.

The model shared the incident by posting about it on Twitter, reports etonline.com

The 32-year-old model said once when she saw Legend getting friendly with a woman on a music video set, she got very upset. It happened during the shoot of Legend's song "Green Light" with Andre 3000.

Teigen tweeted: "Fun fact, I had a jealousy-fuelled meltdown visiting this video set and made an a****le out of myself to a large group of people."

When one fan asked Teigen if that's why the tune is her least favourite Legend song, she replied: "Maybe subconsciously, but mostly I just thought it was corny. Love you Johnny!"

Teigen had met Legend on the sets of the music video "Stereo". They got married in the year 2013, and have two children Luna and Miles.

