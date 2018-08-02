American TV Series 'Suits' to get Japanese remake

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American legal drama 'Suits' is getting a Japanese remake.

The Japanese version of the show is set to hit TV screens in October after leading network Fuji TV signed a deal with NBCUniversal International Formats, its first scripted format sale in the country, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The 11-part hourlong series will run on Fuji TV in its coveted Monday 9 pm slot and be produced by the network in collaboration with its subsidiary Kyodo Television.

It will star popular actor Yuji Oda in Gabriel Macht's role of mentor Harvey and actor and musician Yuto Nakajima in Patrick J Adam's role of Mike.

The US show featured Meghan Markle, with Katherine Heigl coming on board once Markle left the series.

"Suits remains as one of the most popular TV series in the US, so we are delighted to further extend the brand across Asia with Fuji TV.

Centred on a set of dynamic and formidable characters, Suits lends itself perfectly to international markets, with its genius storytelling and universal themes of power, love and rivalry," said Ana Langenberg, senior VP formats and production at NBC Universal International Formats.

"I have been a true Suits fan since I saw the scene where Harvey meets Mike, and it made me dream of one day creating a Japanese version," added Hiroyuki Goto, drama producer at Fuji TV.

"No words can describe how much I respect Aaron Korsh and the original producers and appreciate the NBCUniversal International Formats team for providing me with the opportunity to make my seven-year-long dream come true to produce the show in Japan."

A Korean version of the show is already a hit.