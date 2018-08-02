Home Entertainment English

American TV Series 'Suits' to get Japanese remake

The 11-part hourlong series will run on Fuji TV in its coveted Monday 9 pm slot and be produced by the network in collaboration with its subsidiary Kyodo Television.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Patrick J Adams in 'Suits' (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American legal drama 'Suits' is getting a Japanese remake.

The Japanese version of the show is set to hit TV screens in October after leading network Fuji TV signed a deal with NBCUniversal International Formats, its first scripted format sale in the country, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The 11-part hourlong series will run on Fuji TV in its coveted Monday 9 pm slot and be produced by the network in collaboration with its subsidiary Kyodo Television.

It will star popular actor Yuji Oda in Gabriel Macht's role of mentor Harvey and actor and musician Yuto Nakajima in Patrick J Adam's role of Mike.

The US show featured Meghan Markle, with Katherine Heigl coming on board once Markle left the series.

"Suits remains as one of the most popular TV series in the US, so we are delighted to further extend the brand across Asia with Fuji TV.

Centred on a set of dynamic and formidable characters, Suits lends itself perfectly to international markets, with its genius storytelling and universal themes of power, love and rivalry," said Ana Langenberg, senior VP formats and production at NBC Universal International Formats.

"I have been a true Suits fan since I saw the scene where Harvey meets Mike, and it made me dream of one day creating a Japanese version," added Hiroyuki Goto, drama producer at Fuji TV.

"No words can describe how much I respect Aaron Korsh and the original producers and appreciate the NBCUniversal International Formats team for providing me with the opportunity to make my seven-year-long dream come true to produce the show in Japan."

A Korean version of the show is already a hit.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suits TV show

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century